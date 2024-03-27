What is Blue Passport that Pakistani govt will issue to high taxpayers?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities are taking desperate measures to boost tax returns and the latest offer by the incumbent government is Blue Passport for high taxpayers.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Blue Passports for taxpayers, commending their role in the country's development, and contributions to increasing exports and addressing economic challenges.
Different from a regular passport, the official blue passport allows entry to around seventy 70 countries around the world without undergoing a visa process.
Government officials and high-ups are entitled to get blue passports. These passports were issued under Schedule III of Passport Rules 2021, and provided to government officials and individuals representing Pakistan on official business.
PM Shehbaz made the announcement in his address to the Tax Excellence Awards 2024 ceremony in Islamabad. PM emphasized the need for collective efforts to tackle economic challenges, and called for cooperation between the federal and provincial governments, and urged for bureaucratic hurdles to be eliminated.
Sharif, 72, stressed that a strong economy is essential for a nation's voice to be heard, and highlighted the need for faster decision-making processes.
Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724/36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.75
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
