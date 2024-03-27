Search

Pakistan

What is Blue Passport that Pakistani govt will issue to high taxpayers?

Web Desk
09:31 AM | 27 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities are taking desperate measures to boost tax returns and the latest offer by the incumbent government is Blue Passport for high taxpayers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Blue Passports for taxpayers, commending their role in the country's development, and contributions to increasing exports and addressing economic challenges.

Blue Passport Pakistan

Different from a regular passport, the official blue passport allows entry to around seventy 70 countries around the world without undergoing a visa process.

Government officials and high-ups are entitled to get blue passports. These passports were issued under Schedule III of Passport Rules 2021, and provided to government officials and individuals representing Pakistan on official business.

PM Shehbaz made the announcement in his address to the Tax Excellence Awards 2024 ceremony in Islamabad. PM emphasized the need for collective efforts to tackle economic challenges, and called for cooperation between the federal and provincial governments, and urged for bureaucratic hurdles to be eliminated.

Sharif, 72, stressed that a strong economy is essential for a nation's voice to be heard, and highlighted the need for faster decision-making processes.

