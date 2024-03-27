Beijing warns against undermining Pak-China ties, vows support for 'iron-brother' amid terrorism challenge

ISLAMABAD – Suicide bombing in north-west Pakistan killed six people as terrorists rammed a vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers working on a dam project, this was said to be 3rd attack on Chinese interests in Asian nation.

Beijing strongly denounced suicide attack that claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals, calling for a thorough investigation into the incident. Chinese government also emphasized that any attempt to undermine Pakistan-China cooperation will not succeed.

Beijing called on Pakistani authorities to investigate the attack, apprehend the culprits, and ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and projects. China also reiterated unwavering support for Pakistan in combating terrorism.

The country's civil-military officials condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the victims' families. China and Pakistan have a strong strategic partnership, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is crucial for Pakistan's development.

The third attack in row is seen as an attempt to disrupt multi-billion dollars CPEC, but the perpetrators are unlikely to succeed in their efforts.

The security of Chinese workers in Pakistan has been a longstanding concern, particularly in light of previous attacks targeting Chinese interests in the country.











