Beijing warns against undermining Pak-China ties, vows support for 'iron-brother' amid terrorism challenge

ISLAMABAD – Suicide bombing in north-west Pakistan killed six people as terrorists rammed a vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers working on a dam project, this was said to be 3rd attack on Chinese interests in Asian nation.
Beijing strongly denounced suicide attack that claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals, calling for a thorough investigation into the incident. Chinese government also emphasized that any attempt to undermine Pakistan-China cooperation will not succeed.
Beijing called on Pakistani authorities to investigate the attack, apprehend the culprits, and ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and projects. China also reiterated unwavering support for Pakistan in combating terrorism.
The country's civil-military officials condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the victims' families. China and Pakistan have a strong strategic partnership, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is crucial for Pakistan's development.
The third attack in row is seen as an attempt to disrupt multi-billion dollars CPEC, but the perpetrators are unlikely to succeed in their efforts.
The security of Chinese workers in Pakistan has been a longstanding concern, particularly in light of previous attacks targeting Chinese interests in the country.
Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724/36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.75
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.