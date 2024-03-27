Search

Business

Zafar Masud elected as the new Chairman of Pakistan Banks' Association

Web Desk
10:23 AM | 27 Mar, 2024
Zafar Masud elected as the new Chairman of Pakistan Banks’ Association

KARACHI—The Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) is pleased to announce that Mr Zafar Masud, President and CEO of the Bank of Punjab (BOP), has been elected as the new Chairman of the Association.

 This change is after Mr Muhammad Aurangzeb, the sitting PBA Chairman, assumed the role of Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue for Pakistan earlier this month. To effect this change, the PBA Executive Committee (EC) met and unanimously elected the following:

 a) PBA’s sitting Senior Vice Chairman, Mr Zafar Masud (President & CEO - The Bank of Punjab), as Chairman of the Association.

 b) PBA’s sitting Vice Chairman, Mr Yousaf Hussain (President & CEO – Faysal Bank), as Senior Vice Chairman and; c) Member of the Executive Committee, Mr Ahmed Khan Bozai (Managing Director & Citi Country Officer – Citibank N.A., Pakistan) as the new Vice Chairman of the Association.  

 The Association firmly believes that, under the new leadership, it will continue to effectively represent the banking sector through further nurturing close relationships with all the key stakeholders, including the State Bank of Pakistan.

It will increase its focus on aligning banks to further strengthen the technology and digital framework, maintain the highest compliance standards, and play a vital role in increasing financial inclusion. Additionally, it will coordinate with banks to facilitate the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and middle markets and the financing of large infrastructure and industrial projects deemed critical for the country.

PBA expresses its gratitude to Mr Muhammad Aurangzeb for his significant contributions during his tenure as Chairman PBA and is confident that its new Chairman, Mr Zafar Masud, and the Executive Committee will continue to guide the organization towards more extraordinary achievements and significant milestones.

