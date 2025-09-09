Pakistan pacer Usman Shinwari quits international cricket

LAHORE – Left-arm fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari has announced his retirement from international cricket, having represented Pakistan in a one-off Test, 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is from December 2013 to December 2019.

Usman became Pakistan’s T20I cap 58, ODI cap 216 and Test cap 240 – all against Sri Lanka, in December 2013, October 2017 and December 2019, respectively. He was also part of the Pakistan squad in the ACC Men’s ODI Asia Cup in 2018.

31-year-old left-arm pacer picked up a solitary Test scalp, while he accounted for 34 ODI and 13 T20I wickets. His best bowling performances include two ODI five-wicket hauls against Sri Lanka – 5-34 in 2017 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and 5-51 in 2019 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Earlier, Asif Ali, who represented Pakistan in 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is has announced his retirement from international cricket. The right-handed batter scored 959 international runs, including three half-centuries.

Faisalabad-born player featured in the ODI Asia Cup in 2018 and also represented Pakistan in ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in England in 2019.

In T20Is, Asif played in the ICC T20I World Cups in 2021 and 2022 and also took part in the ACC T20I Asia Cup in 2022. He also took part in the Asian Games (2023) held in Hangzhou, China, which was a T20I event.