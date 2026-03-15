Israeli PM Netanyahu killed in Iranian hypersonic missile attack?

TEL AVIV – Unverified rumors are swirling online claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may have been killed in an Iranian hypersonic missile attack. It comes after his absence from a high-level emergency security meeting, while some outlets hint at unusual activity around his residence.

Amid the chaos, global news channels have not confirmed any harm, but the speculation captured global attention, leaving many wondering about the health of Netanyahu.

A clip of Israeli PM Netanyahu delivering speech amid escalating conflict with Iran ignited wildfire of death rumors across social media. Posted to his official X account on March 13, the footage drew scrutiny when sharp-eyed viewers noticed what appeared to be six fingers on his right hand.

Some online commentators suggested that AI avatar could be delivering Netanyahu’s messages in place of a live appearance, while others pushed the more extreme theory that the Prime Minister might be dead.

Netanyahu’s son, Yair has not posted anything since March 9, an unusual silence that conspiracy theorists seized on as a possible clue. Despite the online storm, verified sources and official channels confirm that Netanyahu is alive, continuing public appearances amid the ongoing conflict.

Observers also noted that French President Emmanuel Macron met with several Lebanese leaders, including President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, but no equivalent public contact with Israeli leaders has been reported. This absence of visible Israeli diplomatic engagement has added fuel to the rumor mill.

Israeli Prime Minister’s Office also denied the claims circulating online, saying Netanyahu remains safe. Officials also stressed that the viral video, including the absence of nationwide air raid sirens, provides no evidence of harm, dismissing the “six fingers” controversy as an optical illusion rather than proof of AI manipulation or death.