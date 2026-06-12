Deeper Waters, Bigger Ships: KGTL Dredging Completion Marks a New Chapter for Pakistan’s Trade

Pakistan’s maritime industry has entered a deeper and more competitive era with the completion of dredging works at Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited (KGTL), a landmark development that strengthens Karachi Port’s ability to handle larger vessels, improve freight efficiency and support the country’s long-term trade competitiveness. At a time when export growth, lower logistics costs and foreign exchange optimization remain central to Pakistan’s economic priorities, the upgraded depth at Karachi Port’s East Wharf represents a strategic step forward for importers, exporters, shipping lines and the wider national supply chain.

The completed dredging works have achieved a navigational depth of minus 14 meters in the Upper and Lower Channel, including a 450-meters diameter turning circle at Karachi Port. At East Wharf, a depth of 15.5 meters has been achieved across berths 6 to 17, covering the container terminal operated by Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited (KGTL) and the multipurpose terminal operated by Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML).

The dredging completion forms part of AD Ports Group’s ongoing investment program in Pakistan, reflecting a substantial investment exceeding USD 200 million currently under execution across its Karachi terminals. Led through Noatum Ports, its international ports operating arm, under the concession framework with Karachi Port Trust, the port authority responsible for overseeing port operations and facilitating infrastructure development at Karachi Port, the program brings together international port operating expertise, private-sector investment and public-sector facilitation to position Karachi Port among the region’s leading maritime hubs.

The achievement enhances the operational capability of East Wharf across both container and bulk cargo handling. It enables deeper-draft vessels to call at the berths managed by KGTL and KGTML, supporting improved vessel planning, more efficient cargo movement and stronger connectivity between Pakistan and key regional and international trade corridors.

For KGTL, the completion of dredging significantly enhances the container terminal’s handling capability. The terminal is now positioned to accommodate vessels of up to 350 meters in length and 15.5 meters draft, compared with its previous capability of approximately 305 meters in length and 13 meters draft. This upgrade will support improved berth utilization, greater operational flexibility and greater reliability for shipping lines calling at Karachi Port.

“Dredging underscores the government’s commitment to modernising port facilities and bolstering Pakistan’s role in regional and global trade. This will enable KPT to accommodate vessels up to 350 meters in length with a gross registered tonnage (GRT) of 100,000,” Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs

The impact of this development extends beyond the terminal. Larger vessels generally allow cargo to move more efficiently, reducing the cost of transportation on a per-unit basis and improving the overall economics of trade. For Pakistan, where sea freight forms a major component of import and export costs, such improvements can help strengthen the competitiveness of local businesses and support more efficient movement of goods through the country’s main maritime gateway.

The dredging milestone is part of a wider investment program by AD Ports Group through Noatum Ports to modernize terminal infrastructure and strengthen Pakistan’s maritime logistics ecosystem. Civil works are underway for the extension of the container terminal, and upon completion, KGTL’s container handling capacity is expected to increase from 750,000 TEUs to 1 million TEUs per annum. In parallel, AD Ports Group has placed orders for new ship and yard cranes for the container terminal, further reinforcing the long-term modernization of Pakistan’s container handling infrastructure.

For KGTML, the deeper draft creates a major advantage for Pakistan’s bulk cargo sector. The multipurpose terminal will be able to handle larger bulk vessels of approximately 120,000 metric tons (post-panamax vessels) compared with the previous vessel size of around 60,000 metric tons (handy-max vessels). This capability is expected to support exporters by improving freight efficiency, reducing freight costs and generating an estimated USD 130 million savings of forex reservesand enabling larger export volumes to move more competitively through Karachi Port.

The advantage for importers is equally important. Larger vessels and improved terminal capability can help reduce freight-related costs on imported commodities, raw materials and industrial inputs. Over time, these efficiencies can support more competitive landed costs, benefiting industries, traders and, ultimately, consumers.

The completion of dredging at KGTL and the wider East Wharf berths therefore carries strong economic relevance. It improves Pakistan’s port capacity, strengthens shipping efficiency and supports the country’s ability to handle growing trade volumes. It also enhances Karachi Port’s position in a competitive regional environment where shipping lines increasingly prefer ports that can handle larger vessels with greater reliability and faster turnaround.

The achievement also reflects AD Ports Group’s continued investment outlook in Pakistan. Since entering the Pakistani market through its Karachi terminal concessions, the Group has continued to invest in infrastructure, equipment, technology and operational systems across both KGTL and KGTML. These investments are aimed at modernising terminal operations, improving service delivery and creating long-term value for Pakistan’s trade ecosystem.

At KGTML, AD Ports Group is advancing the development of Pakistan’s first dedicated bulk export facility. The investment in bulk handling equipment will strengthen the country’s bulk and break-bulk export infrastructure, supporting faster, cleaner and more efficient cargo handling. This is particularly important for commodities such as clinker and other bulk exports, where vessel size, loading efficiency and storage capacity directly affect freight costs and market competitiveness.

The development of warehouses at KGTML has also commenced as part of a broader plan to build advanced civil infrastructure for automated and enclosed conveying, storage and handling systems for bulk cargo. The project is designed to support dust-free and environmentally responsible operations through specialised automated loaders capable of handling gearless vessels. Following completion of its first phase, the facility is expected to support export bulk cargo capacity of up to 8 million tonnes per annum, while also improving the handling of import cargo.

In addition, the development of silos and clean bulk storage infrastructure, supported by the long-term agreement between Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited and Louis Dreyfus Company Pakistan, will further strengthen Pakistan’s agri-bulk and commodity handling capability. The partnership is expected to support modern bulk storage and handling solutions, enhance the movement of agricultural commodities and reinforce Karachi Port’s role as a strategic gateway for regional and international agri-trade.

The value addition from the completion of the dredging works is therefore both immediate and long term. Immediately, it allows larger and deeper-draft vessels to call at East Wharf. Over the longer term, it supports terminal expansion, lower freight costs, stronger export competitiveness, improved import efficiency and better utilization of Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure.

For exporters, the benefit lies in the ability to move larger volumes more efficiently and at more competitive freight rates. For importers, it lies in improved shipping economics and stronger supply chain reliability. For shipping lines, it creates a more capable and dependable port call. For Pakistan’s economy, it strengthens a critical trade gateway at a time when logistics efficiency, export competitiveness and foreign exchange management are essential to sustainable growth.

Karachi Port has long served as Pakistan’s principal maritime gateway. With the completion of dredging at KGTL and across East Wharf berths 6 to 17, that gateway is being modernized for the next phase of national trade growth. The development signals a clear shift towards deeper, larger, cleaner and more efficient terminal operations.

The completion of dredging at KGTL is therefore more than a terminal milestone. It is a national trade milestone. Through deeper channels, upgraded berths, new equipment, terminal expansion and continued investment by AD Ports Group, Pakistan’s busiest maritime gateway is being repositioned to handle bigger ships, move cargo more efficiently and support the country’s long-term economic growth.The dredging project reflects the confidence of a leading global port operator in Pakistan’s economic future and supports the country’s efforts to attract further foreign investment.