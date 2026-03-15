Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Pakistanis likely to get Four Holidays from March 20

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is planning four consecutive holidays from March 20 to 23, Friday through Monday.

This year, Ramadan is expected to complete a full 30 days, and Eid is expected to fall on Saturday, March 21. However, the final date will be officially declared by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats.

Meteorological Department Deputy Director Anjum Nazir revealed that the moon-sighting committee will meet in Islamabad on March 19, but the moon will not be visible that evening. According to Nazir, the new moon will be born at 6:23 AM Pakistani time on March 19, making it just 12 hours old by sunset.

Experts say a moon this young cannot be seen with the naked eye, and even with telescopes, it usually becomes visible only after 14 hours or more.

Based on these calculations, Met Department confirms that Ramadan is likely to last all 30 days, with the first day of Shawwal, and Eid, expected on March 21, pending the official announcement from the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

As Pakistan eagerly awaits the declaration, the four-day holiday promise has already sparked excitement nationwide, ensuring extended family gatherings, celebrations, and festivities across the country.