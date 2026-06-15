Imran Khan undergoes fifth Eye Injection at PIMS

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan has undergone another round of medical treatment as the cricketer-turned-politician received his fifth intravitreal injection for an ongoing eye condition at PIMS Hospital.

According to medical details, the 74-year-old was brought from Adiala Jail to PIMS during the night for a scheduled follow-up procedure. After a brief clinical assessment, ophthalmology specialists confirmed that he was in stable condition. Advanced imaging, including Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), reportedly showed signs of improvement in his eye health.

After standard protocols, informed consent was obtained and the injection was administered under microscopic surgical guidance in a fully monitored operating theatre. The procedure was conducted as a day-care intervention, meaning no overnight admission was required.

Throughout the treatment, medical staff reported that Imran Khan remained vitally stable before, during, and after the procedure. He was discharged the same day and transported back to Adiala Jail after receiving post-procedure instructions and follow-up advice.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan also confirmed the treatment, saying Khan was taken to PIMS last night and returned after the injection was completed. He added that the party was later informed of a follow-up check-up conducted at the hospital earlier in the day.

PTI leadership demanded that Imran Khan be shifted from PIMS to Shifa International Hospital for treatment and has also called for his family to be granted access to meet him.

The latest medical update adds another chapter to ongoing concerns and political debate surrounding his health condition and custodial medical care.