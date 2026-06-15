Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola and 10 Gram Gold, Silver Prices – 15 June 2026

Per Tola Gold prices gained Rs4,370 in Pakistan, pushing the rate to Rs444,336 in the local market on Monday. The latest increase comes just a day after another major spike, when bullion had already climbed by Rs7,250 per tola to settle at Rs439,966.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit New Price Gold Per Tola Rs444,336 Gold 10 Grams Rs379,880 Gold Per Ounce $4,219 Silver Per Tola Rs7,279

For 10-gram category, prices soared by Rs3,933, taking the new rate to Rs379,880. Internationally, gold prices also continued their relentless rise, gaining $43 per ounce to hit $4,219.

The global uncertainty and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets are continuing to fuel the precious metal’s record-breaking rally.

Meanwhile, silver prices also joined the bullish trend in Pakistan, jumping by Rs200 to reach Rs7,279 per tola.