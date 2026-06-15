Israel defies US-Iran Peace Deal amid refusal to withdraw from illegally captured land

TEL AVIV/TEHRAN – US–Iran memorandum aimed at ending more than 100 days of conflict triggered political shockwaves across Middle East, with Israel’s hardline leadership rejecting deal outright while mediators hail it as a turning point for regional stability.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir blasted the much-needed agreement, saying Israel is not bound by it and warning that it fails to guarantee the country’s security. He insisted that military operations must continue until Hezbollah is completely dismantled and rejected any withdrawal from territory captured during recent offensives, signaling strong opposition from Israel’s far-right bloc.

From the opposition, Yair Golan delivered an equally explosive response, accusing agreement of erasing Israel’s battlefield gains. He claimed Prime Minister Netanyahu appeared sidelined and politically weakened, arguing that the deal reflects years of strategic failure and leaves Israel’s enemies emboldened while deterrence collapses.

According to Iranian media reports, US and Iran reached MOU intended to stop the conflict, with Lebanon included in the ceasefire framework amid ongoing Israeli strikes there. The agreement is expected to be formally signed in Geneva and reportedly contains 14 key provisions.

The draft terms describe an immediate and comprehensive cessation of hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, alongside the lifting of a naval blockade within 30 days. It also reportedly includes the withdrawal of US forces positioned near Iran, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil exports. A major nuclear deal is expected within 60 days of signing, while $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets would be released during the negotiation period.

The proposal reportedly sidelines earlier contentious issues such as Iran’s missile program and its support for regional armed groups. It also sets conditions that further negotiations would only proceed after partial release of Iranian funds and easing of restrictions tied to the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan remained among peacebrokers in the talks. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif first made the announcement about the deal as both sides agreed to immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon. He credited multiple countries including the US, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye for helping bring the agreement together.