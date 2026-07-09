Tens of Thousands of Iranians flock to Imam Raza Shrine for Final Farewell to Khamenei

Literally countless mourners filled streets of the Iranian holy city of Mashhad to bid a final farewell to late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Waves of grieving supporters gathered around the Shrine of Imam Raza, turning the city into a sea of black as emotions ran high during the final stage of the funeral procession.

From crowded streets to the shrine’s vast courtyards, mourners paid their last respects in a farewell marked by sorrow, devotion, and unwavering loyalty. Chants echoed through the gathering as supporters honored the late leader’s legacy and expressed their determination to carry forward the ideals they believe he represented.

Thousands of mourners flooded the streets of Mashhad on for the epic funeral for Ayatollah Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/Btn4nSUp7U — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) July 9, 2026

The final farewell: Mashhad becomes a sea of mourners honoring Sayyed Ali Khamenei. On the final day of the funeral procession, millions gathered across the city to pay tribute to the Ummah's Leader, as Mashhad witnessed a historic moment of remembrance and farewell. (1/2)… pic.twitter.com/Zrtv4HZWhg — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 9, 2026

Clips and pictures show immense crowds stretching across the city, underscoring the scale of the farewell. For many in attendance, the ceremony was more than a funeral, it was a deeply emotional moment of remembrance, unity, and tribute to a leader whose influence shaped the Islamic Republic of Iran for decades.