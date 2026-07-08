‘Iran would use Nuclear Weapon if it had one’, Trump says after ruling out further Talks

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump launched scathing attack on Iran’s leadership, claiming the country would use a nuclear weapon if it possessed one, while declaring that the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran is effectively over.

Speaking during the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump was asked whether the ceasefire agreement and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached last month remained in effect. Responding to the question, he said, “As far as I’m concerned, it’s over.” Trump made it clear that he no longer sees any value in engaging with Tehran diplomatically, saying he has no interest in continuing talks with Iranian leaders.

“I don’t want to deal with them anymore,” he said, describing Iran’s leadership as “filthy,” “sick,” “ruthless,” and “violent.” US president also claimed that Iran would not hesitate to use nuclear weapons if it had the capability. “If they had a nuclear weapon, they would use it. As far as I’m concerned, this matter is finished,” Trump said.

Despite dismissing diplomacy, Trump acknowledged that members of his negotiating team, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, remain willing to continue discussions. However, he insisted that any future negotiations would ultimately require his approval.

“I’ll speak with my negotiators. They want to negotiate, they’re good people, but they’ll have to come back and talk to me. Dealing with Iran is a waste of time because they lie,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump argued that agreements with allies are respected, unlike those with Iran. “If I make an agreement with Mark Rutte, he goes out and stands by it,” Trump said. “We make an agreement with Iran, everyone agrees there will be no nuclear weapons, and then they tell the media we never even discussed it.”

He accused Tehran of repeatedly changing its position after negotiations, saying, “There’s something wrong with them. They’re crazy.” When asked whether talks with Iran could still resume, Trump showed little interest in reviving diplomacy. “I don’t care if they keep talking,” he said. “In my view, they’re wasting their time. They’re a bunch of liars.”