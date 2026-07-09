Six killed in tribal clash in DI Khan

DI KHAN – At least six people were killed and two others injured in a deadly clash between two rival groups in the Hanyala Shah Hassan Khel area of Dera Ismail Khan, police said.

According to police, five of the deceased belonged to the Attaullah group, while one was a member of the rival group. A heavy police contingent was deployed to the area following the incident.

In a separate incident, two children and a woman were injured after unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade and opened fire on a house in Wanda Ali, located in the Kadi Khaisor area.

Police said the attack targeted the residence of a man identified as Iqbal. Following the incident, the victims’ relatives and local residents staged a protest outside the office of the SP Paharpur, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the grenade attack and shooting, while protesters also called for improved security in the area.