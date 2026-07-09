PM Shehbaz says political, military leadership united to eliminate terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said terrorist attacks against Pakistan are being launched from Afghanistan, vowing that the country’s fight against terrorism will continue until the last militant is eliminated.

Addressing a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee in Quetta, the prime minister said Pakistan had witnessed several major terrorist incidents over the past four days. However, he added that security forces had killed 54 militants in successful operations across Balochistan.

Shehbaz said the recent attacks claimed the lives of police personnel, Pakistan Army soldiers and civilians. He stressed that the country’s political and military leadership was fully united in its resolve to eradicate terrorism and would continue the campaign until the threat was completely eliminated.

The prime minister alleged that militants were using Afghan territory to carry out attacks against Pakistan. He also claimed that Pakistan’s eastern neighbour was providing terrorists with weapons and financial support, adding that foreign elements were involved in terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

Paying tribute to the armed forces, Shehbaz said officers and soldiers had made unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, adding that the entire nation stood firmly behind its military.

He said the government’s campaign against *Fitna al-Khawarij* would continue and that all available resources would be utilised to eliminate terrorism from the country.

The prime minister further said Pakistan’s diplomatic achievements had unsettled its enemies, adding that the country’s victory in the “Battle for Truth” in May last year had also been difficult for its adversaries to accept. He expressed confidence that the sacrifices of the martyrs would bear fruit and that Pakistan would soon achieve peace, progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, senior officials of law enforcement agencies, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal Cheema and Attaullah Tarar, as well as Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz offered prayers for the departed souls of those who sacrificed their lives for the country and for patience and strength for their bereaved families.