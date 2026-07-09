PM Shehbaz in Quetta to chair Apex Committee Meeting on Balochistan security situation

QUETTA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on day long visit, where he is set to chair high-level Apex Committee meeting focused on Balochistan’s security situation amid ongoing counterterrorism operations.

The premier was received at Quetta Airport by Governor Balochistan, Chief Minister Balochistan, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, and other senior officials, while federal ministers accompanied him during the visit.

The high-profile meeting will bring together top civilian and military leadership, with the Prime Minister expected to receive a detailed briefing on the province’s ongoing counterterrorism operations and the latest security measures.

Discussions will center on improving law and order, strengthening security across Balochistan, accelerating efforts to eliminate terrorism, and reviewing the province’s overall security strategy.

According to sources, the Apex Committee meeting is expected to produce key policy decisions that could significantly influence the government’s next steps on security and counterterrorism in Balochistan.

On Wednesday, DG ISPR said 42 civilians and security personnel have been martyred and 54 militants killed following a string of deadly terrorist attacks and counterterrorism operations across Balochistan since July 5.

Addressing a press briefing, ISPR chief Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the attacks in Hanna Urak, Ziarat, and Bela-Winder claimed the lives of four civilians, 27 policemen, and 11 soldiers, while security forces responded with large-scale operations across the mineral rich region.

The military said the deadliest assault targeted police in Ziarat, while another attack hit an Army convoy in Bela-Winder. Additional operations in Kharan and Dalbandin also resulted in militant casualties.