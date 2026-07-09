Balochistan Train Services suspended for one day

QUETTA – Rail travel connecting Balochistan with other Pakistani regions has been brought to temporary standstill after railway authorities suspended train operations for one day due to essential track repair work.

Officials said the suspension was announced for critical maintenance to improve the safety and reliability of the railway network. Services are expected to resume on their normal schedule once the repair work is completed.

The disruption significantly affected today’s travel plans. The Jaffar Express, scheduled to depart from Quetta for Peshawar via Lahore, has been completely cancelled.

Jaffar Express traveling from Peshawar to Quetta will terminate at Jacobabad instead of completing its journey to Quetta. The train will not proceed beyond the station until the affected section of the track is cleared for operations.

Railway authorities apologized for the inconvenience caused to passengers and announced that all travelers affected by the temporary suspension will receive a full refund. Passengers have been advised to visit their respective railway reservation counters to claim the reimbursement.

A fresh surge in violence intensified security concerns across Balochistan, with deadly attacks on police and military personnel highlighting the province’s fragile law and order situation. At least 42 people have been killed in multiple incidents since Monday, including 18 police personnel and 11 soldiers in separate attacks claimed by armed militants operating in the province.

One of the deadliest assaults targeted a security post guarding the Mangi Dam project in Ziarat district, where hardcore militants stormed the facility, killing police personnel and taking others hostage. In another attack, a military vehicle was ambushed on a highway in Balochistan, leaving 11 soldiers dead.

Security operations are continuing to hunt down those responsible, while investigations into the attacks remain underway. Officials have vowed to restore stability and prevent further violence.