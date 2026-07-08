‘No Place to Hide for militants and we will Hunt You Down, ISPR Chief warns Terrorists

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is briefing on crucial updates on the evolving security situation in Balochistan.

ISPR chief said Balochistan operation was launched after intelligence revealed the presence of heavily armed militants between Jhao Cross and Kararo on the N-25 highway. The suspects were allegedly blocking the route, terrorizing commuters, and extorting money from travelers and local residents before security forces moved in.

He issued strong warning to militant groups, saying, Pak Forces will hunt you everywhere. He said the briefing was intended to shed light on the recent attacks and their background, revealing that three major terrorist incidents had occurred in the province over the past four days.

Sharing timeline of attacks, Lt Gen Sharif said militants hit Hanna Urak on night of July 4–5, targeting innocent civilians and, local residents showed resistance that forced the attackers to retreat despite the surprise assault. The violence claimed the lives of four civilians and left six others injured.

The second incident, he said, was coordinated assault from multiple directions on a police checkpoint responsible for protecting Pumping Station No. 3 of Mangi Dam in Ziarat. Despite coming under heavy attack, police personnel defended their position and, killed 15 militants during the fierce exchange of fire. However, nine police officers embraced martyrdom while performing their duty.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps immediately dispatched reinforcements to the area. Before additional forces could reach the checkpoint, however, the attackers allegedly took the surviving police personnel hostage. He added that security forces recovered the bodies of at least 15 militants upon arriving at the scene and emphasized that the fallen police officers were all local residents.

He said the Frontier Corps, Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies subsequently launched an extensive operation to encircle the militants in the mountainous terrain of Ziarat. Airpower, he explained, was deliberately withheld to avoid risking the lives of the hostages and to minimize collateral damage. The ongoing operation has continued since July 6.

Earlier this week, terrorists attacked the police post in Ziarat district, killing nine police personnel, including two station house officers (SHOs). Security forces later launched a clearance operation in which 15 militants were reportedly killed.

Reaffirming the state’s resolve, Lt Gen Chaudhry declared that security forces would continue pursuing terrorists wherever they operate, stressing that those responsible for attacks against Pakistan would not be allowed to escape justice.