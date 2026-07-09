Relief for Pakistanis seeking US Visas as Embassy resumes operations after 4 Months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis waiting to apply for US visas received ‘good news’ as US Embassy announced that its consulates in Lahore and Karachi will resume regular consular operations this month, restoring visa processing after four-month suspension.

The reopening means that both consulates will once again process non-immigrant visa applications, including visitor, student, and business visas, while also providing routine services for US citizens from July 20.

The resumption of services comes after operations were suspended in March due to security concerns following violent protests in several parts of the country. Since then, many applicants have faced delays and uncertainty regarding visa appointments.

With consular operations set to restart, visa applicants can look forward to the gradual return of appointment availability and normal processing at both missions.

US State Department previously halted all non-essential personnel from the Lahore and Karachi consulates as a precaution. Separately, it also announced in May that the Peshawar consulate would be phased out, with its services transferred to the US Embassy in Islamabad.

Officials said that decision was part of a long-term administrative restructuring and was not related to the regional conflict involving Iran.

The reopening of the Lahore and Karachi consulates is expected to bring relief to many Pakistanis who have been waiting for visa interviews and other consular services, marking a significant step toward the restoration of normal US visa operations in the country.