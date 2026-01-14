Usa Stops Visa Processing For 75 Countries Including Pakistan For Indefinite Period

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani applicants for US visas are facing unprecedented uncertainty as State Department intensifies enforcement of the controversial “public charge” rule. The policy allows consular officers to deny visas to anyone deemed likely to rely on US welfare or public benefits, and exemptions are expected to be extremely rare.

Pakistan is among dozens of countries affected, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Russia, Syria, and many more. For Pakistani citizens seeking visas for work, study, or family reunification, the move now introduces new barriers: consular officers are instructed to evaluate factors such as age, health, financial stability, English proficiency, and potential long-term care needs.

US Visa Ban

Officials describe the crackdown as part of a broader effort to target countries whose applicants are perceived as having a higher likelihood of using taxpayer-funded benefits. The decision has triggered alarm in Pakistan, leaving thousands of hopeful immigrants in limbo with indefinite delays.

“This unprecedented halt highlights growing tensions in U.S. immigration policy,” analysts say. Pakistani nationals, who have long pursued opportunities in America, are now left waiting anxiously for clarity on when visa processing will resume.

The expanded scrutiny under the “public charge” rule marks one of the most significant shifts in U.S. immigration enforcement in recent years, sending shockwaves across communities that rely on visas for education, employment, and family reunification.