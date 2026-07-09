E-Challan Defaulters Face Arrest in Lahore Traffic Police’s stern Crackdown

LAHORE – Traffic rule violators across Punjab are set to face tougher enforcement as authorities launch a sweeping crackdown targeting e-challan defaulters, bikers roaming without helmets, and lane-line offenders.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Abdul Raheem Shirazi ordered strict action against vehicles with unpaid e-challans, directing special recovery squads to trace and impound the top 100 defaulter vehicles and make arrests with the support of Safe City Authority.

Officials said ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology is now issuing e-challans for more than 20 traffic violations, while vehicles with outstanding fines will be impounded immediately. Authorities also restricted access to 14 key police services for e-challan defaulters after integrating the Safe City, Police Khidmat Markaz, and driving licence systems to strengthen enforcement.

Authorities in country’s second largest city also intensified campaign against bikers without helmet, with violators now facing both fines and the impounding of their motorcycles for one day to ensure full compliance.

The crackdown also targets riders violating lane discipline, with officials revealing that over 20,000 motorcycles were impounded last month for lane-line violations alone.

Lately, Punjab rolled out new digital challan system under which every traffic ticket will be backed by complete digital evidence, a move authorities say will improve transparency and strengthen action against repeat offenders.