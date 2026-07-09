Pringles, Nutella, and Lotus Biscoff being Sold with ‘Forged Expiry Dates’ in Lahore

ISLAMABAD – A food racket has been busted in Lahore as police raided an illegal factory in Township manufacturing and distributing fake imported snacks with manipulated expiry dates, and to everyone’s surprise, the seized items include high-end products like Nutella and Pringles.

During the operation, officials confiscated massive stock of counterfeit Pringles chips, Nutella chocolate spread, and Lotus Biscoff biscuits. The seized products were destroyed on the spot to prevent them from reaching store shelves, while the factory owner was arrested and booked. Police registered an FIR and expanded the investigation to identify others linked to the operation.

Investigators suspect the accused were tampering with expiry dates and packaging before selling the products as authentic imported brands, raising alarm over the safety of food reaching consumers.

ٹاؤن شپ لاہور ميں امپورٹڈ چپس پرنگل،جعلی نيوٹيلا چاکليٹ،بسکوف لوٹس بسکٹ کی ايکسپائری تاريخ تبديل کر کے بيچنے والاخفيہ پلانٹ پکڑا گيا۔بڑی تعداد ميں اشيا تلف،مالک گرفتار،ايف آئ آر درج۔پنجاب کے شہريوں اور بچوں کے ليۓ محفوظ خوراک يقينی بنانا وزيراعلی مريم نواز شريف کی سخت ہدايت ہے pic.twitter.com/2e8BtXDNHu — Salma Butt (@SalmaButtPMLN) July 8, 2026

Officials said the raid is part of the Punjab government’s intensified crackdown on counterfeit and adulterated food products, aimed at protecting consumers, especially children, from potentially hazardous items circulating in the market.

Authorities warned that anyone involved in manufacturing, distributing, or selling fake food products will face strict legal action as the province steps up efforts to dismantle counterfeit supply chains.

The raid sparked concerns over the alleged practice of repackaging expired or near-expiry imported food and reintroducing it into the market with altered labels. According to officials, some counterfeit operators are suspected of extending the apparent shelf life of products by replacing expiry stickers, changing batch details, covering original labels, or repackaging goods to make them appear fresh and genuine.

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has carried out repeated enforcement drives against expired, counterfeit, and falsely labelled food products in recent years. These operations have resulted in the seizure and destruction of large consignments of imported snacks, chocolates, beverages, and other food items deemed unsafe for public consumption.

Consuming products with forged expiry information poses serious health risks, particularly for children, as expired food may lose quality and become unsafe to eat.

Investigators are now looking into whether the factory was operating independently or supplying a wider network involved in the counterfeit imported food trade.