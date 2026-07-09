Woman burned to death by husband and his first wife in Ferozwala

FEROZEWALA – A woman who had entered into a second marriage by choice was allegedly set on fire and killed in the Kot Noor Shah area of Ferozwala, prompting police to register a murder case against her husband and his first wife.

According to police, the victim, Tahreem Bibi, had married Jehangzeb Khan as his second wife two years ago. Jehangzeb’s first wife, Salma, has two daughters and a son with him.

The first information report (FIR) alleges that Jehangzeb Khan, with the help of his first wife, Salma, deliberately set Tahreem Bibi on fire, killing her. Police said an initial attempt was made to portray the incident as a gas leak accident, but further investigation revealed evidence of foul play, leading to the registration of a murder case.

The victim’s body has been taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Following the incident, Jehangzeb Khan and his first wife fled the scene. Police said Jehangzeb is serving as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Manawan Police Station. Raids are underway to arrest both suspects, who are expected to be apprehended soon.