Strait of Hormuz to open only under Iranian arrangements, warns Tehran as US hits 90 military targets

TEHRAN – Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that the Strait of Hormuz will open only under Iranian terms as the US has intensified attacks to hit military targets in Iran.

In a post on X, he wrote: “America still hasn’t learned that bullying and breaking promises are no longer cost-free. Let me put it plainly: if you strike, you’ll get hit.”

“Don’t flail around pointlessly, or you’ll sink even deeper: the Strait of Hormuz will only open with “Iranian arrangements,” not American threats,” he warned.

Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had completed an additional round of strikes against Iran, July 8, to further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz.

US forces struck approximately 90 Iranian military targets including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline. The latest strikes follow successful execution of offensive strikes in Iran the night before.

CENTCOM forces hit approximately 80 Iranian military targets July 7, including more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats, to impose heavy costs for Iran violating the ceasefire by attacking three commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz.

US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had carried out attacks on two US military bases in Kuwait and two US bases in Bahrain in response to US strikes on Iran.

The IRGC also warned that if the United States launched further attacks, its response would extend to additional US military bases across the region.