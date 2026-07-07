Multiple Blasts rocked Damascus near French President’s Hotel during Syria Visit

DAMASCUS – At least three explosions reported in Syrian capital near hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron had been staying during his visit to the country.

The blasts occurred as Macron was attending meetings at the Presidential Palace, underscoring the persistent security risks facing Syria despite its political transition. One blast was reported in vicinity of Macron’s hotel, while other blasts occured near Syria’s Ministry of Tourism in the same neighborhood. Local residents described hearing powerful explosions, seeing thick smoke rise over the area, and witnessing roads quickly sealed off as security forces launched an emergency response.

🚨#Damascus: Additional footage of the terrorist bombings that took place near the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus, where French President #Macron is staying. ❗️ Not one terrorist bombing, several… https://t.co/ZfxdTWMeN0 pic.twitter.com/qFuGKIWOqj — Syria Justice Archive (@SyJusticeArc) July 7, 2026

Syrian authorities confirmed that the attacks caused casualties, although they have yet to release the number of those killed or injured. No group has claimed responsibility for the explosions.

French presidency said Macron was not at the hotel when the blasts occurred. Élysée Palace stated that the explosions were not audible from the presidential motorcade, and Reuters journalists traveling with the French delegation reported no signs of disruption during the president’s scheduled engagements.

Despite the security scare, Macron proceeded with his planned meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the Presidential Palace. Syrian state television later confirmed that the talks had taken place as scheduled.

Macron’s visit carries diplomatic weight, making him the first leader of EU to travel to Syria since Bashar al-Assad’s ouster and the installation of the country’s new leadership.

Syria is known for its security situation as years of civil war allowed militant organizations, including Daesh, to establish foothold across parts of the country. Since assuming power, President Ahmed al-Sharaa pledged to build an inclusive political system after ending more than five decades of Assad family rule.

More updates to follow on this developing story…