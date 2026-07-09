Islamabad cop filmed slapping citizen in Blue Area [Watch Video]

ISLAMABAD – An Islamabad police official has been suspended after a video showing him allegedly slapping a citizen in public surfaced online, raising questions over police conduct.

According to the video, the police official stopped three young men in New Blue Area and asked them to provide identification and other documents.

Shortly after receiving the documents, the official was seen slapping one of the youths while he was standing.

اسلام آباد پولیس کی پہلے سلام پھر کلام کی پالیسی پر سوال نیو بلیو ایریا میں پولیس اہلکار نے کھڑے کھڑے نوجوان کو تھپڑ جڑ دیا پولیس اہلکار کی جانب سے شہری کو سرعام تھپڑ مارنے کی ویڈیو وائرل پولیس اہلکار کی جانب سے پہلے 3 نوجوانوں کو روکا گیا، ویڈیو پولیس اہلکار کی جانب سے… pic.twitter.com/FZZRfQwHTa — Ali Imran Abbasi (@aliimranabbasi) July 8, 2026

The footage shows the police official leaving the scene after the incident. The video later circulated on social media, prompting criticism and concerns over the conduct of the police personnel.

Reports said the official involved in the incident was suspended following the emergence of the video.