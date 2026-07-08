Waseem Abbas confirms divorce from Saba Hameed after 29-year marriage

Veteran Pakistani actor Waseem Abbas has confirmed for the first time that he and actress Saba Hameed ended their marriage years ago, revealing that their 29-year relationship had legally come to an end after they had already been living separately for more than a decade.

Long regarded as one of Pakistan’s most respected and successful celebrity couples, Abbas and Saba Hameed earned admiration for both their on-screen performances and their personal lives. However, in a recent interview, Abbas disclosed that the couple had been living apart for the past 14 years.

Despite their separation, the actor said they maintained a cordial relationship, continued working together on various projects, and occasionally met as friends for meals. He added that he would have no hesitation in sharing the screen with Saba Hameed again if the opportunity arose, stressing that he harbours no bitterness or resentment toward her.

Speaking about the divorce, Abbas said he has no regrets over the decision, explaining that the emotional bond between them had faded over time. He also clarified that the couple did not have any children together.

The actor said his relationship with Saba Hameed’s family has always remained respectful, adding that he has always valued mutual respect over romance. He believes ending the marriage with dignity was the right decision.

Abbas also noted that neither he nor Saba Hameed ever spoke negatively about each other in the media, saying both had always respected one another’s dignity.

Reflecting on his second marriage, Abbas said he does not consider the decision entirely wrong, as it felt right at the time. However, looking back, he believes it may not have been the best choice, though he has no regrets about how the relationship ended.

Addressing the possibility of marrying again, the veteran actor said he has no such plans. He explained that he is now a grandfather, lives with his children, and his first wife also resides in the same household, making another marriage unnecessary in his view.

Following his revelation, social media users and members of the entertainment industry have praised both actors for handling their separation with maturity and respect. Saba Hameed has not yet issued any public statement regarding the matter.