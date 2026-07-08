Pra Officer Wasif Bashir Khokhar Receives Two Honorary Shields For Outstanding Performance

LAHORE – Additional Commissioner of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Wasif Bashir Khokhar has been awarded two honorary shields in recognition of his outstanding performance and professional services during the Authority’s Annual Strategic Conference for FY2026-27.

The awards were presented at the conference celebrating the PRA’s record tax collection of Rs368 billion during the 2025-26 financial year and acknowledging the contributions of high-performing officers.

The conference, chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, reviewed the Authority’s performance over the past fiscal year and outlined strategic priorities and revenue targets for FY2026-27.

Khokhar, who serves as Additional Commissioner for the Lahore Commissionerate and Large Taxpayers Commissionerate, received the two shields in recognition of his exceptional achievements in revenue administration and exemplary professional services.

According to PRA officials, he is the first officer in the Authority’s history to receive two honorary shields for outstanding performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman praised Khokhar’s dedication and contribution to the Authority’s success, while PRA Chairman Muazzam Iqbal Sapra commended his professional excellence and services to the organisation.