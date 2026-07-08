Toyota Corolla Cross Hev Prices Increase By Over Rs1 3m

KARACHI – Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced a significant increase in the prices of its locally assembled Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) following changes to the government’s tax policy under the Federal Budget 2026-27.

According to the company, the revised ex-factory Karachi prices came into effect on July 1, 2026, and apply only to the hybrid variants of the Corolla Cross.

Under the new pricing, the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV X now costs Rs10.299 million, up from Rs8.935 million, reflecting an increase of Rs1.364 million. Meanwhile, the Corolla Cross HEV is now priced at Rs9.849 million, compared to its previous price of Rs8.535 million, an increase of Rs1.314 million.

The company attributed the price hike to the withdrawal of concessional General Sales Tax (GST) rates for locally manufactured hybrid vehicles under the new federal budget. The removal of these tax incentives has increased the tax burden on hybrid vehicles, while prices of the conventional petrol-powered Corolla Cross variants remain unchanged.

IMC said the revised prices apply to all new bookings made from July 1, 2026, subject to vehicle availability. The listed prices are ex-factory Karachi and include applicable sales tax, Federal Excise Duty (FED), Capital Value Tax (CVT) and the NEV Levy.

However, transportation charges, transit insurance, and Advance Income Tax or Withholding Tax are not included and will be charged separately based on the buyer’s tax status.

The company also clarified that the announced prices are provisional, and the final price at the time of vehicle delivery may change depending on future revisions in government taxes, duties, exchange rates or import policies.