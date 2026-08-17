NBP marks 79th Independence Day with pledge to Empower Every Pakistani

KARACHI – National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) marked Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with a ceremony at its Head Office in Karachi, bringing together President & CEO Rehmat Ali Hasnie, senior management and employees from across the Bank.

The celebrations began with the hoisting of the national flag by President & CEO Rehmat Ali Hasnie, followed by the national anthem and a cake-cutting ceremony, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to celebrating the country’s independence and its national identity.

Addressing the gathering, Hasnie paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s founders and the Armed Forces, while highlighting NBP’s role in supporting the country’s economic progress through financial inclusion and empowerment.

“Real freedom means economic empowerment and financial inclusion for every Pakistani,” Hasnie said, underscoring the Bank’s vision of ensuring that the benefits of financial services reach people across the country.

He noted that the current year had been a landmark period for NBP, creating greater opportunities for the institution to expand its support for key segments of society, including farmers, shopkeepers, students and women entrepreneurs.

The NBP chief also highlighted the Bank’s continued digital transformation, positioning technology as a key driver of broader and more accessible banking services.

As the country’s “People’s Bank,” NBP reaffirmed its focus on serving pensioners, remittance senders and government beneficiaries, alongside its wider customer base.

The Independence Day event thus served not only as a celebration of Pakistan’s 79th year of independence but also as a reaffirmation of NBP’s commitment to economic empowerment, inclusive banking and a digitally enabled financial future for Pakistanis.