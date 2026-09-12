Dr Fakhre Alam replaces Capt. (r) Muhammad Mahmood as Health Secretary

ISLAMABAD — The federal government has once again changed bureaucratic leadership of the health ministry, assigning additional charge of Secretary National Health Services to Power Division Secretary Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan.

The move comes only weeks after the government changed health secretary in wake of devastating fire at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where 14 infants lost their lives.

Dr Fakhre Alam Irfan, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, will is new National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Division in addition to his existing responsibilities in the Power Division. His appointment has been made with immediate effect for three months or until a regular health secretary is posted, whichever comes earlier.

Health Minister Mustafa Kamal did not resign himself after tragedy, but managed to get secretary changed.

The rapid succession of changes has placed the federal health bureaucracy under renewed scrutiny, particularly after the PIMS tragedy triggered questions over administrative oversight and accountability.

Before Mahmood’s appointment, Aslam Ghauri was removed from the health secretary’s position and suspended for 120 days following the PIMS fire.

Ghauri was placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 5 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020. The government had taken the action after the fatal incident at PIMS, which resulted in the deaths of 14 infants and prompted a wider administrative response.