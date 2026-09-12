Over 100 PTI activists detained under 3-MPO ahead of Sept. 27 March to Islamabad

RAWALPINDI — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s planned September 27 Islamabad march faced another blow as authorities detained 106 active party workers for 30 days under the 3-MPO law.

The detainees have been shifted to Adiala Jail, with detention orders issued on the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committee. The largest number of detentions has been reported from Attock, where 35 PTI workers have been taken into custody. The list also includes 31 workers from Rawalpindi, 23 from Chakwal, 13 from Jhelum and four from Wah Cantt.

The action comes as authorities in Rawalpindi and Islamabad ramp up security preparations ahead of the planned protest. Officials have already begun preparing for possible road closures, with containers being arranged at various locations, while additional police personnel are being requested and security plans are being finalised for sensitive areas.

Rawalpindi administration had also earlier moved to detain more than 30 PTI workers under the 3-MPO law for 30 days, further intensifying the pressure on the party ahead of the march.

Islamabad Showdown

With PTI refusing to abandon its September 27 plan, Islamabad is bracing for a potentially tense day. Police have started preparations to deal with a possible influx of protesters, including arrangements for blocking routes if required and deploying additional personnel across key points in the capital.

The matter has also reached the Islamabad High Court, where a petition concerning the planned march is being heard. The court directed KP chief secretary and IGP to submit affidavits confirming that government machinery will not be used for the protest. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 14.

Despite the arrests and growing restrictions, PTI has decided to press ahead with its Islamabad march. Party sources say preparations will continue even if workers face further arrests or other obstacles.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders said PTI will hold a peaceful march from KP towards Islamabad, while workers in other cities will stage protests in their respective areas. Workers from cities bordering KP would also travel towards the federal capital, maintaining that PTI would march towards Islamabad with full force to challenge what the party describes as the existing system, they said.