PTI senior leader Hammad Azhar arrested in May 9 cases

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former National Assembly member Hammad Azhar has been arrested, police sources said.

According to police, Azhar was arrested in Multan and later handed over to Lahore Police.

Police sources claimed that Azhar is wanted in several cases related to the May 9, 2023, incidents and had been declared a proclaimed offender since May 9, 2023.

The sources said Azhar was detained near RA Bazaar from the residence of a close friend. The PTI leader was wanted in the May 9 case involving an attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House).

An anti-terrorism court had declared Azhar a proclaimed offender over his repeated failure to appear before the court and had issued his perpetual arrest warrants.

Police sources said Azhar had been handed over to the investigation wing. He is also named as an accused in more than 50 cases registered in connection with the May 9 incidents.

Azhar has approached the Lahore and Peshawar high courts seeking protective bail in the cases.

Following the registration of the cases, Azhar had resigned from his party position. He had previously been serving as PTI’s Punjab president.