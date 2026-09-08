Pti 27 September Long March Faces Legal Challenge As Ihc Takes Up Key Plea

ISLAMABAD – PTI’s September 27 protest landed in court as Islamabad High Court is set to hear a petition seeking to keep every road in the capital open and block the alleged use of government machinery for political activities.

IHC Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar will hear citizen Waqas Ahmed’s petition, which has been scheduled by the court’s registrar. The plea warns that Imran Khan’s party’s proposed protest and long march could disrupt traffic, businesses and daily life across Islamabad, particularly as participants are expected to arrive from different parts of the country.

The petitioner urged court to order authorities to ensure that all Islamabad roads remain open on September 27, arguing that citizens, travelers and businesses should not suffer because of political activity.

The petition also calls for a ban on the political use of government offices and state resources, arguing that official machinery must remain focused on constitutional and government duties. The petitioner additionally sought a declaration over the alleged political use of the Chief Minister’s Office, asking the court to examine the matter.

The police chiefs of all four provinces, Islamabad Police, Motorway Police and other relevant authorities have been made respondents in the case. The petitioner argues that the expected influx of protesters could cause major traffic disruptions and interfere with routine civic and commercial activities.

PTI announced its September 27 Islamabad protest and long march as a major political activity in support of its demands, especially for Imran Khan’s medical check-up at a private hospital.