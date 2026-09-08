Pakistan likely to appoint Asim Iftikhar as new foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmed is likely to be appointed as new foreign secretary of the country.

Reports said high-level consultations on the appointment have been completed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may announce the appointment of the new foreign secretary before departing for New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly session.

Incumbent Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch is completing her term in the third week of this month. Following the completion of her tenure, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad is expected to take the charge.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, joined Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1993. In a diplomatic career spanning three decades, Asim has made his mark working across regions from Europe and Africa to Asia and the United Nations at various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s Missions abroad.

From November 2022 to December 2024, he was Pakistan’s Ambassador to France and Monaco, and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO.

Before assuming post in Paris, Ambassador Ahmad held key assignment as the Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson from August 2021 to November 2022. Simultaneously during that period he headed first the Asia Pacific Division and then the United Nations & Economic Diplomacy Division as Additional Foreign Secretary.

Previously, he served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Thailand from 2017 to 2021. His first diplomatic assignment was in Niamey, Niger (1997-2000). At the Foreign Ministry he has also carried out responsibilities in the Personnel, Europe and Africa Divisions.