Erdogan slams Israeli Zionist regime for sabotaging Islamabad MoU

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Israel for sabotaging Islamabad MoU and worsening the regional crisis, as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East.

In a strongly worded statement, Erdogan alleged that Israel’s “destructive actions and conspiracies” derailed the Islamabad Agreement, which he said had provided the region with a brief period of stability and relief.

Turkish president claimed that actions by the “Zionist regime” contributed to the outbreak of war with Iran, warning that the consequences of the conflict were no longer confined to the region and that the entire world was being forced to bear its heavy cost.

Erdogan stressed that lasting peace in the Middle East and the wider region would remain out of reach unless extremist thinking was completely eliminated.

Turning to threats against Turkey, Erdogan issued a firm warning to elements seeking to take action against the country. He said Ankara’s calm and measured approach should not be interpreted as weakness or misunderstood, making it clear that Ankara would not remain passive in the face of attempts to destabilize the country.

“Turkey will not allow anyone to carry out any kind of subversive activity on its soil,” Erdogan maintained, while vowing that any conspiracy aimed at surrounding Turkey or acting against its interests would not be tolerated.

His remarks come amid heightened regional tensions, with the Turkish president portraying the disruption of diplomatic efforts as a major setback for regional stability.