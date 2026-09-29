Saudi Jets launch 38 Strikes across Yemen, dealing fresh blow to Houthis

SANAA – A fresh wave of Saudi air and missile strikes intensified fighting in Yemen, with Houthi forces claiming that 38 attacks were carried out across three provinces within just 24 hours, leaving civilians, including women and children, killed or injured.

According to Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, the strikes targeted Taiz, Saada and Hajjah, marking another major escalation in the rapidly intensifying conflict.

Houthi-affiliated news agency reported that three Saudi airstrikes hit Saada governorate on Tuesday, while a local source said the Sahhar district was targeted in three separate raids.

Saree claimed latest attacks involved F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets operating from Saudi bases in Khamis Mushait and Taif, while missile attacks were launched from Najran and Jizan.

Houthi spokesperson further claimed that the latest strikes pushed the total number of Saudi air and missile attacks since the escalation began to 1,123.

The claims come amid a sharp deterioration in the Yemen conflict, with both sides reporting increasingly intense attacks. Saudi Arabia has also accused the Houthis of striking civilian and economic sites inside the kingdom, with Saudi officials previously reporting dozens of civilians wounded.

The latest Houthi casualty claims have not been independently verified, while Saudi authorities have not publicly confirmed the full details of the 38 strikes described by the Houthi military spokesman.