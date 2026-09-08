Karachi mayor office completely destroyed as fire erupts at KMC headquarters

KARACHI – A fire broke out at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) headquarters on MA Jinnah Road, completely destroying the office of Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab.

The fire started in a kitchen adjacent to the mayor’s office and quickly spread across the entire portion.

Rescue officials said two fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. The fire was subsequently brought under control.

Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident. Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

The blaze caused significant damage to the mayor’s office, while emergency teams took action to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further within the KMC headquarters.

This is a developing story…