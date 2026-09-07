‘Frustrated’ Investment Minister threatens to quit over Deep-Rooted Corruption

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh expressed serious frustration over what he described as prolonged difficulties in the government system, saying he may consider leaving his ministry if he is unable to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif soon.

In an interview, the federal minister voiced strong reservations about the functioning of the government, bureaucracy and what he described as alleged corruption at various levels, claiming that these factors have made it increasingly difficult for him to deliver the results expected from his ministry.

Sheikh said he had attempted to bring his 60 years of experience to bear in running the ministry but faced repeated obstacles, particularly when decisions were not implemented by the bureaucracy. “I have tried my best, but I am not getting the results I want,” the minister said, adding that the situation had become personally painful for him.

The minister revealed that he had seriously considered resigning from the ministry several times, citing the difficulties he has encountered in getting decisions implemented. A particularly striking claim made by Sheikh was that, according to him, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not given him even a single minute for a meeting during the past two and a half years.

The minister said he was still hoping to meet the prime minister soon and discuss the issues directly. However, he warned that if the meeting did not take place, he could take the drastic step of leaving the ministry.

Sheikh’s remarks show growing frustration over the gap between government decisions and their implementation, with the minister alleging that bureaucratic resistance and corruption have hampered efforts to produce tangible results. He maintained that despite his experience and efforts, he has struggled to overcome obstacles within the system.

The minister’s comments also raise questions about coordination between senior members of the government and the extent to which ministers are able to directly communicate their concerns to the prime minister.

Speaking on broader performance of successive governments, Sheikh said that political administrations have repeatedly changed in Pakistan, but the economic condition of ordinary and poor citizens has failed to improve substantially. His remarks come amid continuing public debate over governance, economic pressures, bureaucratic efficiency and the government’s ability to translate policy decisions into meaningful relief for the people.