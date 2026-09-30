Canada Work Visa Scam busted in Karachi amid crackdown against Overseas Jobs

KARACHI – FIA continues crackdown in Karachi over growing risks surrounding overseas employment scams, and two men were arrested for collecting Rs760,000 from a citizen while promising to arrange a Canada work visa.

The investigation was carried out by Federal Investigation Agency’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC), Karachi, in Shah Latif Town. The suspects were identified as Shehzad Ahmed Bhatti and Habib-ur-Rehman.

According to the complaint, the suspects got the money after promising to arrange the required employment documents. When the promised visa was not delivered, the complainant allegedly sought his money back but failed to recover it. FIA subsequently registered FIR No. 223/2026 under Section 22(b) of the Emigration Ordinance, 1979, as amended in 2025.

Canadian employment opportunities have emerged as particularly attractive pitch for fraudsters, with alleged schemes involving fake job offers, work permits, LMIAs and immigration services.

In one reported case in Faisalabad, National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) arrested seven people following allegations that a citizen had been deprived of Rs14.4 million through a Facebook page operating under the name “Canada Work Permit Visa.”

The victim reportedly transferred money in installments after being promised Canadian employment and work-permit arrangements. The promised opportunity, according to the reported case, did not materialize.

Investigators and authorities dealing with overseas-employment fraud have encountered a familiar playbook. Potential victims may first encounter an apparently convincing advertisement on social media. A supposed consultant or recruiter then offers a lucrative foreign job, promises a quick visa or claims to have access to an employer.

The legitimate Canadian work-permit system operates through formal immigration procedures. For many jobs, applicants require a genuine offer of employment from a Canadian employer. Depending on the circumstances, the employer may also need a positive Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). That process is not the same as simply paying an agent to obtain an LMIA.

The employer generally bears the applicable LMIA processing fee rather than treating it as a charge that a worker simply purchases from an agent. Processing times also fluctuate. Any recruiter promising a guaranteed approval or a fixed visa timeline should therefore be treated with caution.

FIA cases concerning overseas employment and visa fraud have included alleged transactions of approximately Rs400,000, Rs1.07 million and Rs2 million, as well as cases involving considerably more money. Canadian-related scams have likewise reportedly produced losses running into millions of rupees, with victims in cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Mardan.

For Pakistanis seeking employment abroad, the first line of defence is verification. Potential overseas workers should check whether a recruiter is an authorized Overseas Employment Promoter through the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment (BEOE) and relevant Protector of Emigrants channels.

Those seeking Canadian immigration advice should independently verify whether a paid consultant is authorized, including through the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (CICC) where applicable. Applicants should also be wary of anyone advertising a “guaranteed visa,” “guaranteed job,” or guaranteed Canadian immigration outcome.

For anyone who suspects they have been defrauded, documentation could prove critical. Bank-transfer records, receipts, WhatsApp conversations, Facebook advertisements, contracts, emails, telephone numbers and copies of immigration or employment documents should be preserved.

Complaints involving overseas-employment or human-trafficking-related fraud can be directed to the appropriate FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, while cyber-enabled cases may fall within the remit of the relevant cybercrime authorities.