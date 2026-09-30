Who did Lahore Gang-Rape Victim Diana Marry in Pakistan? Wedding Pictures surface online

LAHORE – Wedding pictures reportedly showing Azerbaijani national Diana surfaced online, adding a new twist to a high-profile sexual assault case in Lahore, Aaj TV reported.

The pictures, doing rounds online, reportedly show a girl said to be Diana dressed as a bride. An alleged marriage document was also shared in a report claiming that the wedding took place in Jhelum. The development raised fresh questions about Diana’s stay and movements in Pakistan, as investigators continue examining her activities before the alleged incident in Lahore.

However, the authenticity of the circulating wedding pictures and the alleged marriage document has not been independently verified by Daily Pakistan, and details regarding the reported marriage, including the identity of the purported husband and the circumstances of the ceremony, remain unclear.

لاہور میں گینگ ریپ کا شکار ہونے کی دعویدار 23 سالہ آزربائیجانی لڑکی ڈیانا باگی یےوا کی پاکستان کی ایک سیاسی فیملی کے چشم و چراغ سے 2025 میں شادی (نکاح) کے موقع پر بنائی گئی ویڈیو منظر عام پر آگئی واضع رہے کہ ڈیانا کے پاکستانی شوہر نے شادی کے چند ماہ بعد اسکو صرف اس لیے طلاق دے… pic.twitter.com/1IN4mDObKG — Israr Ahmed Rajpoot (@ia_rajpoot) September 29, 2026

The newly surfaced pictures show the victim in bridal attire, apparently participating in wedding-related celebrations. The pictures have drawn attention because they emerged while police were investigating allegations made by Diana in connection with an incident in Lahore.

ڈیانا کا نکاح نامہ pic.twitter.com/5yMcVkZ2kg — Israr Ahmed Rajpoot (@ia_rajpoot) September 29, 2026

According to reports, the girl arrived in Islamabad from Istanbul on September 13 and travelled to Faisalabad before reaching Lahore. In her statement recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, she shared alleged events that preceded the reported assault.

The reported wedding material has now become another element of interest as authorities attempt to establish a clearer timeline of her time in Pakistan. The document circulating online is reportedly a Nikahnama showing that Diana was married in Jhelum. If authenticated, the document could provide investigators with additional information about Diana’s movements and contacts in Pakistan. At present, however, the document’s authenticity and the circumstances surrounding the alleged marriage have not been independently established.

Users are warned that the pictures do not, by themselves, establish any connection between the reported marriage and the Lahore case.

Diana has recorded a statement before a judicial magistrate as she alleged that she met acquaintances Nimra and Muskan after arriving in Lahore and later went to an apartment where several men were present. She accused three men, identified in reports as Mohsin, Ahmed and Ali Zain, of sexually assaulting her. She also alleged that her cash and mobile phones were taken before she was pushed from a vehicle.

Police arrested suspects in connection with the case, while investigations and efforts to recover Diana’s belongings are continuing.

The appearance of Diana’s reported wedding pictures has shifted attention toward her life and movements in Pakistan before the alleged incident.

Investigators are expected to look into available photographs, videos, travel records and other material to establish a chronological account of her stay in the country.