New US Visa Fraud Portal Goes Live; Here’s what applicants need to know

WASHINGTON — A new warning is out for US visa applicants as Washington steps up its fight against visa fraud. US State Department has launched a new online portal where people can report suspected visa fraud, fake documents and visa misuse, raising the stakes for those attempting to manipulate the system.

The new reporting system, announced on September 23, enables people to submit information about suspected visa fraud directly to the State Department. Complaints can also be submitted anonymously, while those who provide their name and email address may be contacted if investigators need additional information.

The new portal covers a wide range of suspected visa-related violations, including fraudulent documents or travel plans, sham marriages arranged by brokers, shell companies, fabricated job offers and the facilitation of so-called “birth tourism.” The reporting system also allows people to report visa application fraud, forged or counterfeit visas, visa misuse and compromised visa applications.

Authorities are encouraging people who submit reports to provide as much relevant information and supporting evidence as possible. This may include names, passport or visa numbers, dates of birth, contact details, addresses and other information related to the suspected fraud. Information submitted through the portal may be used to initiate or support law-enforcement investigations and reviews of immigration-related matters.

Where appropriate, the information may also be shared with federal, state, local or foreign law-enforcement agencies that have relevant jurisdiction. State Department has warned that confirmed violations can result in visa revocation, while cases may also be referred to the relevant authorities for further legal investigation.

The department has described visa fraud as a serious issue that can involve attempts to deceive the U.S. government and potentially affect the U.S. economy, workers, public safety and national security.

US State Department says public tips have played a role in identifying people involved in visa fraud. Officials are now encouraging anyone with information about suspected visa fraud or misuse to use the new online reporting system. The launch comes as U.S. authorities continue to increase scrutiny of visa applications and alleged misuse of the immigration system. The department has also announced measures targeting practices associated with “birth tourism” and expanded online presence reviews for certain visa categories.

A key feature of the new portal is the option to submit reports anonymously. However, people who provide their contact information may be reached by investigators if clarification or additional evidence is required.

Officials have also warned the public to provide accurate information. People submitting complaints must acknowledge that knowingly providing false information is a crime.

The new portal does not change the basic requirements for obtaining a U.S. visa. Instead, it provides a centralized way for the public to report suspected fraud, forged documents, visa misuse and other potential violations directly to U.S. authorities.