Pakistanis warned to Stay Alert against New Canada Visa Scam; Full Details Here

ISLAMABAD – A lot of Pakistanis are visiting Canada and amid passengers influx, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued critical advisory for Pakistanis planning to move to Canada, warning them of rampant visa scams and financial frauds that could cost them hundreds of euros.

The warning comes after fraud case was exposed where scammers impersonated the Canadian High Commission. Fraudsters even added fake phone numbers on Google Maps to trick applicants and demanded €250 to €450 for fake visa or consular appointments.

In fresh advisory, IRCC clarified that our immigration officers never ask for payments via email, phone, or bank transfer. If someone claims to represent us and demands money this way, it is a scam. Always use our official portal for online payments.

Officials cautioned that after reaching Canada, foreign nationals could face multiple types of fraud. It warned of people pretending to be Canadian officials, phishing emails or text messages, Computer virus scams, Fake prizes and competitions, and Tax-related fraud.

IRCC said no one can guarantee a Canadian job, visa, or permanent residence, except official immigration officers in Canada or Canadian embassies, high commissions, and consulates.

Furthermore, the advisory clarified that all IRCC service fees are uniform worldwide, with local currency payments based on official exchange rates. Applicants are urged to pay only via secure methods outlined on the official website.

Red Flags to watch for

Requests to deposit money into personal bank accounts

Immediate payment demands without proper notice

Payment via prepaid credit cards, Western Union, MoneyGram, gift cards, or similar services

Threats of arrest, deportation, or harm to family for non-payment

Promises of special discounts or fast-track processing

Contact through free email services like Hotmail, Gmail, Yahoo, or social media

Pakistanis are being urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid falling prey to these sophisticated scams that are preying on their Canadian dreams.