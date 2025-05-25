Two Pakistani-origin men in US among those charged in Massive Visa Fraud Scam

AUSTIN – Two men of Pakistani origin have been federally indicted along with Texas law firm and business entity in sweeping visa fraud operation that tricked American immigration programs to help foreign nationals enter and remain in the country illegally.

Abdul Hadi Murshid, and Muhammad Salman Nasir come under FBI radar and are facing multiple federal charges alongside the Law Offices of D. Robert Jones PLLC and Reliable Ventures, Inc.

US Department of Justice said the group orchestrated complex scheme involving misuse of employment-based visa programs, including EB-2, EB-3, and H-1B categories. Prosecutors allege defendants posted fake job Ads to meet Department of Labor requirements for work visa applications. These fabricated job listings were then used to obtain fraudulent labor certifications and submit immigration petitions to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Visa seekers then paid massive fees, which were allegedly disguised as payroll and returned to applicants to create illusion of lawful employment in the US.

The duo now face charges including conspiracy to defraud the US state, visa fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. If convicted, they could each receive sentences of up to 20 years in federal prison.

The defendants appeared in court for the first time on May 23. Detention hearings are scheduled for May 30. The case is the result of a multi-agency investigation involving the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

Officials say the indictment underscores the federal government’s commitment to identifying and prosecuting individuals and organizations that abuse immigration systems for personal or financial gain.