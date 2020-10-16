India continues to records world's largest daily rise in corona cases with 63,371 new patients 
Web Desk
11:08 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
NEW DELHI - India has confirmed 63,371 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours thus continuing to register the world's largest daily increase in the number of the deadly pandemic.

The country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday, that the total number of those infected having reached 7,370,468, in the country while the death toll from the virus has reached 112,161 people, with 895 new fatalities recorded over the past day. 

More than 6.45 million people have recovered in India so far.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States (US) with more than 7.97 million COVID-19 patients.

A day earlier, India registered 67,708 new COVID-19 cases, with 680 fatalities.

