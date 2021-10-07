Indian man kills his ex-wife in suicide bomb attack
Web Desk
05:47 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
An Indian man has allegedly killed his former wife in a suicide bomb attack in Mizoram’s Lunglei district, as reported by the Indian media.

The 62-year-old man has been identified as Rohmingliana. The incident took place in the Chanmari Veng area in front of the office of the high-power committee on Tuesday.

The victim Pi Lalthianghlimi was selling vegetables with her 40-year-old daughter from her first marriage. The accused was reportedly the second husband of the woman. The couple had parted ways around one year ago.

A top official of Lunglei district police said that it is suspected that gelatin was used in the blast, which was allegedly concealed inside his garments.

According to the daughter, the accused came to the area and first sat down next to his ex-wife and requested her to roll him a local cigarette.

After he lit the cigarette, Rohmingliana complained of dizziness due to fever and suddenly hugged LalthianghlimI, which was followed by a loud explosion.

Even though the victim and the accused were immediately rushed to the Lunglei district hospital but the doctors declared them brought dead. However, the deceased lady’s daughter was not injured in the explosion.

