Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir backs Bahrain’s right to defend sovereignty in call with King Hamad

MANAMA – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir had telephonic contact with Bahrain’s ruler, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, as the region reels from recent missile and drone attacks.

Two leaders shared views as tensions escalated across the Middle East following recent attacks in the region.

Bahrain News Agency said Field Marshal condemned the missile strike on Bahraini territory and reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain. He stressed that Pakistan fully supports Bahrain’s actions to defend its sovereignty, security, and national interests in the face of growing threats.

King Hamad said Bahrain will remain committed to a strategy rooted in wisdom, moderation, and diplomacy. He said the kingdom will continue working with its Arab, regional, and international partners to promote peace and cooperation while safeguarding the security and stability of the region.

The high-level call comes amid rising regional tensions after joint military strikes by the United States and Israel targeted Iran, triggering a wave of retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Gulf. Several countries, including Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Jordan, have reportedly faced Iranian missile and drone strikes, raising fears of a wider regional confrontation.