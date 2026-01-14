Pakistan, Bahrain move to deepen ties as President Zardari holds high-stakes talks in Manama

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Bahrain moved to significantly deepen their strategic partnership on Wednesday as President Asif Ali Zardari held high-level talks with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Manama, addressing trade, defence cooperation and key regional and global developments.

President Zardari, flanked by First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, arrived in Bahraini capital for a four-day state visit that underscores Islamabad’s renewed diplomatic push in the Gulf region. Upon his arrival at the royal residence, Al-Qudaibiya Palace, the president was accorded a guard of honour, according to the Presidency’s official X account.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed avenues to boost trade and investment, strengthen defence collaboration, and enhance support for the Pakistani expatriate community in Bahrain, while also exchanging views on pressing regional and international issues. In a symbolic gesture highlighting growing ties, King Hamad conferred the prestigious Sheikh Isa Award on President Zardari.

The momentum of the visit is set to continue as President Zardari is scheduled to meet Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who also serves as Bahrain’s prime minister. The Foreign Office said the talks will cover bilateral relations as well as regional and global matters of mutual concern.

“The visit aims to reinforce Pakistan’s longstanding cooperation with the brotherly Gulf nation while expanding opportunities for collaboration in trade and economic partnership, defence and security, and people-to-people ties,” the Foreign Office said.

Adding to the visit’s packed agenda, state broadcaster PTV News reported that President Zardari will also address a reception at the headquarters of Bahrain’s Economic Development Board in Manama.

Soon after his arrival on Tuesday, President Zardari met Bahrain’s National Guard Commander Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, reflecting the growing security engagement between the two countries.

The visit builds on a series of recent high-level exchanges. In November last year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a two-day visit to Bahrain, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding ties with the kingdom, particularly in trade and investment, noting that bilateral trade could see major growth under the Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement.