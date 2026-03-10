Sindh finalises security plan for Youm-e-Ali

KARACHI – The Sindh Police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA) on 21st Ramadan in Karachi.

According to the Additional IG, foolproof security arrangements will be in place for the central procession.

A total of 5,213 police officers and personnel will be deployed across the city, including 19 SSPs, SPs, 53 DSPs, and 4,244 other staff members.

The plan includes snap checks, CCTV surveillance, and snipers positioned on tall buildings, with quick response teams on alert to handle any emergency situations. Police personnel have also been assigned to key hospitals to ensure safety and order.

The Karachi Police Chief has instructed officers to maintain law and order throughout the procession, ensuring a secure environment for participants and the general public.

Meanwhile, Sindh government has declared public holiday for all educational institutions across the province on March 11 Wednesday in observance of Youm-e-Ali.

According to official notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department, Wednesday holiday will apply to both public and private schools and colleges. The decision was approved by the competent authority following recommendations made during a meeting of the Steering Committee’s Sub-Committee held on February 12, 2026.

Youm-e-Ali is observed on the 21st of Ramadan each year, when thousands of people participate in religious processions and gatherings across the country to commemorate the life and sacrifice of Hazrat Ali (RA).