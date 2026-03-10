Gold recovers as per tola price moves up by Rs6,200 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant recovery in domestic market on Tuesday amid upward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price moved up by Rs6,200 to settle at Rs539,562.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs5,316, bringing the new rate to Rs462,587 in local market.

In international bullion market, the price of the yellow commodity soared by $62 with latest rate hovering at $5,168.

The silver prices followed the suit with per tola increasing by Rs460, taking the rate to Rs9,354.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and global markets reacted positively after US President Donald Trump announced that the war against Iran could soon end.

The KSE-100 index closed a strong note, with the KSE-100 Index surging 9,696.98 points to trade at 156,177.12.

During the intraday trading, the broader KSE-100 Index rose 6.62 percent, prompting a temporary 45-minute suspension of trading when the KSE-100 Index was up 9,303 points at 155,783.

Asian markets also experienced gains, with Hong Kong’s stock exchange up 1.2 percent, South Korea rising 6.2 percent, and Japan’s Nikkei increasing 3.2 percent in early trading.