After Failing at IMF, India now takes FATF route in desperate bid to hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – India’s global lobbying against Pakistan intensified with Financial Action Task Force push as Modi government is making all out efforts to isolate Pakistan.

After failing to obstruct Pakistan’s progress through the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India is now doing efforts to have Pakistan re-listed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list, in what analysts are calling a desperate attempt to derail Islamabad’s economic recovery.

According to diplomatic sources, Indian authorities have submitted a new dossier to FATF containing what are described as baseless and politically motivated accusations. The objective, sources say, is to pressure the global financial watchdog into placing Pakistan back under monitoring—despite the country’s removal from the gray list in 2022 following extensive reforms.

New Delhi’s campaign comes shortly after its reported failure to sway the IMF against approving crucial financial support for Pakistan. Experts believe New Delhi is frustrated by Pakistan’s recent economic gains and global support for development financing, including the World Bank’s recent green light for $20 billion worth of Pakistani projects.

India is trying to weaponize international platforms to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and financially. Pakistan was officially removed from the FATF gray list in 2022 after implementing 34 action items addressing money laundering and terrorism financing risks.

FATF even praised Pakistan’s reforms and institutional commitment to maintaining compliance with global standards. Despite India’s continued efforts, Pakistani officials have reaffirmed their stance on financial transparency and have urged the international community to recognize the politically charged nature of India’s campaign.

India’s repeated attempts to block Pakistan’s progress not only undermine multilateral institutions but also risk inflaming regional tensions at a time when cooperation is crucial for economic stability in South Asia.